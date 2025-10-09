Groupon’s (GRPN) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, August 7th. They issued a “mixed” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Groupon from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of GRPN opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. Groupon has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $894.22 million, a P/E ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The coupon company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.48. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,909 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,897 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,808 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,547 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

