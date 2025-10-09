Tanager Wealth Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Tanager Wealth Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,410,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 147.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 28,662 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,690,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,883,000 after buying an additional 221,232 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.3% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $304.31 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $836.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

