JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Position Reduced by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $146,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $304.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.19 and a 200 day moving average of $275.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

