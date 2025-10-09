Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $219,000 in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share $VRNA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 44.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter worth about $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 65.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share alerts:

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Stock Performance

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average is $88.52. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRNA

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

In related news, Director David R. Ebsworth sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $25,018.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 880,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,569,756.86. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mahendra Shah sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $47,409.12. Following the sale, the director owned 93,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,222.08. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,584 shares of company stock worth $7,103,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Profile

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.