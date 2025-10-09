Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Hold (C) Rating for GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY)

GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating restated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut GRAVITY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GRAVITY has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GRAVITY Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.32. GRAVITY has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83.

GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter. GRAVITY had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.60%.

Institutional Trading of GRAVITY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GRAVITY by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in GRAVITY by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 45,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 17,738 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GRAVITY by 2,135.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in GRAVITY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GRAVITY in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About GRAVITY

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

Featured Articles

