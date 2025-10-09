Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 13.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 66.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 785.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. BTIG Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Aaron’s Trading Down 1.2%

PRG opened at $30.38 on Thursday. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm had revenue of $604.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

About Aaron’s

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.