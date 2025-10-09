Moderna, Inc. $MRNA Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,408 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 31.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 5,590.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 902,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 886,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 12.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,557,000 after buying an additional 285,662 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Moderna Trading Up 2.1%

MRNA opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.33) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.