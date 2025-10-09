10,385 Shares in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AvePoint by 130.3% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,842 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter worth about $30,648,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 104.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,058,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter worth about $14,907,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 112.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,671 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AvePoint news, CEO Tianyi Jiang sold 2,068,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $31,468,972.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,841,853 shares in the company, valued at $210,534,584.13. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $7,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 640,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,780.48. This trade represents a 43.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,728,932 shares of company stock valued at $87,280,772 in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Dbs Bank upgraded AvePoint to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

AVPT opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.94 and a beta of 1.41. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

