Grande Group’s (GRAN) “Sell (E-)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Grande Group (NASDAQ:GRAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e-)” rating reiterated by Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grande Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grande Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of GRAN stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Grande Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and all of our business is carried out by our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiary in Hong Kong, Grande Capital. Grande Capital is a boutique financial firm that focuses on providing quality corporate finance advisory services to clients in Asia.

