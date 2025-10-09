Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 47,898 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,898 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth $611,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Vistra by 833.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vistra by 13.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $8,277,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $206.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.67 and its 200 day moving average is $171.54. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VST. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 422,389 shares of company stock worth $86,992,610. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

