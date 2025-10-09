Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $639,000 Stake in ReNew Energy Global PLC $RNW

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,351,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,123 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,651,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,476,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after buying an additional 356,311 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 33.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 944,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 234,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 18.7% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 604,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,471 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $8.11 on Thursday. ReNew Energy Global PLC has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

ReNew Energy Global Profile

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $480.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global PLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.