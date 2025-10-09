Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,474,000. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 943,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after buying an additional 69,669 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 382.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 50,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $819,000.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

