Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,174 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 575.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 153.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 46.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8,187.9% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. This trade represents a 55.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $1,307,025.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,085. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,325 shares of company stock worth $10,754,785. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of EAT opened at $121.89 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.24 and a 52-week high of $192.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. Brinker International had a return on equity of 211.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.