Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Stake Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.98 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $100.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.