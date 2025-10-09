Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,179 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $66.92 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of -196.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

