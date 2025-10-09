Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $766,000 Stock Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 169.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 104.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 88,218 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $18,585,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $302,421.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,676,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,558,035.82. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $256,322.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,403.21. The trade was a 25.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,859 shares of company stock worth $1,193,100 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

