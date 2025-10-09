Truist Financial Corp Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $99.38 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.0141 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

