QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc $COOP

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,438,000 after buying an additional 129,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP opened at $210.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.08. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $234.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.91.

Mr. Cooper Group Dividend Announcement

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.23 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Mr. Cooper Group’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total value of $5,472,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 633,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,512,304.41. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.