McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $345.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.