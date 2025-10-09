Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Increased by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 5.8% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom by 175.3% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $345.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.89 and a 200 day moving average of $260.37. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.