Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2,602.4% in the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 459,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 442,333 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $13,534,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after buying an additional 237,379 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,213,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 747,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 142,290 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $907.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

