Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 5,391 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $104.92.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ TROW opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average is $98.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

