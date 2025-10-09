KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 651,000 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 420,100 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KALA BIO from $15.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KALA BIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of KALA BIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

In other news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 513,607 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $708,777.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $64,142.40. The trade was a 91.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KALA BIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KALA BIO by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KALA BIO by 52.8% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 103,650 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in KALA BIO in the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in KALA BIO by 35.7% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 298,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 78,582 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KALA opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. KALA BIO has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that KALA BIO will post -10.84 EPS for the current year.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

