iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 98,900 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the August 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $141.90 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

