Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 368 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,807,000 after buying an additional 31,508 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

