MISUMI Group (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 1,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 87,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

MISUMI Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

About MISUMI Group

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

