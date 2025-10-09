Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Trading 2.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.53. 264,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 980% from the average session volume of 24,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on Lisata Therapeutics from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSTA

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Lisata Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lisata Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.