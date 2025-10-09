Genesis Minerals (OTC:GSISF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Genesis Minerals Limited (OTC:GSISF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.10. Approximately 222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genesis Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Genesis Minerals Stock Up 0.2%

Genesis Minerals Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.86.

Genesis Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Western Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Leonora Gold project located to the north of Kalgoorlie; 65% interest in the Barimaia Gold project located in the Murchison district of Western Australia; and St Barbara's Leonora assets comprising Gwalia underground mine and Leonora mill, as well as Tower Hill, Zoroastrian, Aphrodite, and Harbour Lights projects.

