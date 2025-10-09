Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 15,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 100,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

