Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.19 and last traded at $97.19. 211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.71.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.42.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.