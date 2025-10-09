Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (D) Rating for Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH)

Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

GVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered Globavend from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Litchfield Hills Research raised Globavend to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Globavend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of GVH opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Globavend has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $364.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globavend stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 249,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 355.92% of Globavend at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery.

