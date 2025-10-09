Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Sell (D+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating restated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 0.9%

GTIM opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 0.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Good Times Restaurants worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

