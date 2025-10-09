Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Sell (D+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating restated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
GTIM opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 0.88%.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
