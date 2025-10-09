Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (D)” Rating for Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of GLBZ opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of 475.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

Institutional Trading of Glen Burnie Bancorp

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.