Global Mofy AI’s (GMM) “Sell (D)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Global Mofy AI (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Global Mofy AI Stock Performance

GMM stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. Global Mofy AI has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Get Global Mofy AI alerts:

About Global Mofy AI

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Mofy AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Mofy AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.