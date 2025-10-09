Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.35). 43,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 175,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.36).

Devolver Digital Stock Down 3.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of £118.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

