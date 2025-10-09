Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Hold (C+)” Rating for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating reissued by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDDY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.00. GoDaddy has a one year low of $131.29 and a one year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $145,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,711,488.79. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,613.93. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,828. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

