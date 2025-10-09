Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 479.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after buying an additional 560,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, EVP Matthew Liebowitz sold 50,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,722.15. The trade was a 46.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Edward Capps sold 77,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $2,079,332.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 609,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,078.30. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,399 shares of company stock worth $4,492,561. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ESI opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $625.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

