Truist Financial Corp Has $4.02 Million Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1704 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.