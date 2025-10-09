Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 33.3% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.4% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,238,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.92.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:OC opened at $133.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Owens Corning Inc has a 52-week low of $123.40 and a 52-week high of $214.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 71.69%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

