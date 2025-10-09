Truist Financial Corp Acquires 25,597 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF $MGOV

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 5.84% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 44,039 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,404,000.

Shares of MGOV stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

