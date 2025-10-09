Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in India Fund, Inc. $IFN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in India Fund were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in India Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in India Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,785,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in India Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 50,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFN opened at $14.98 on Thursday. India Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is a boost from India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

