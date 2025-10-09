Truist Financial Corp Invests $4.18 Million in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF $FTRB

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 166,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,964,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,210,000 after purchasing an additional 154,748 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 896,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 60,787 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 232,219 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 458,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 241,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $338.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07.

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

