HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,755 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMBP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 607,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 56,511 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 42.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 44,504 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 74.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 137,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

AMBP opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -123.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 0.13%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,333.33%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

