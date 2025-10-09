OBOOK Holdings (Direct Listing) Plans $0.00 IPO for Week of October 13th (OWLS)

OBOOK Holdings (Direct Listing) (OWLS) is planning to raise $0.00 in an IPO on the week of October 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 0 shares at $0.00 per share.

In the last year, OBOOK Holdings (Direct Listing) generated $7.57 million in revenue and had a net loss of $10.27 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) (Financial Adviser) served as the underwriter for the IPO.

OBOOK Holdings (Direct Listing) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is a Direct Listing on the NASDAQ. D. Boral Capital will serve as the financial adviser. Existing shareholders will sell stock in the direct listing. No new stock will be issued and/or sold, according to the prospectus.. The company’s operating entity, OwlTing Group, runs blockchain-driven service platforms for companies in a variety of industries: OBOOK – for e-commerce, hospitality and payments – for companies and people involved in cross-border transactions; OwlPay – for payment products and services OwlNest – for hospitality products and services OwlTing Market – for an e-commerce platform and services. Note: Net loss and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2024.Â (Note: OBOOK Holdings’ shareholders will sell up to 4.73 million shares (4,729,695 shares) of stock in the NASDAQ Direct Listing, according to an F-1/A filing dated Sept. 19, 2025. No reference price has been set yet. In 2025, OBOOK Holdings said its stock sold for $10.00 per share in a private placement, according to the prospectus.) “.

OBOOK Holdings (Direct Listing) was founded in 2010 and has 199 employees. The company is located at 9F., No. 28, Wencheng Rd., Beitou Dist., Taipei City 112, Taiwan, Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +886-2-6610-0180.

