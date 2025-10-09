Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF $EQWL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 192.3% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQWL opened at $115.67 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $116.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

