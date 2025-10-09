Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,460 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 239.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBCA opened at $88.13 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

