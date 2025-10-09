Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,322,000 after buying an additional 2,415,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $53,031,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $32,284,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 434.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 859,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,440,000 after acquiring an additional 698,814 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 588,526 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 6.6%

SMCI opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.