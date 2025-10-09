Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 54.5% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in SL Green Realty by 20.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $58.07 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.54 and a beta of 1.77.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $147.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 517.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -572.22%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 937 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $59,115.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

