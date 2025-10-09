Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,623 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 24.8% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $205.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.25.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 20.30%.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.77.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

