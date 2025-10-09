Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 142,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 183,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyum Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

BATS SMMD opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $74.66.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

